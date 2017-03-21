Glenn W. Riggs, 64

Glenn Wayne Riggs, 64, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in his home following a short illness.

Born Feb. 1, 1953, in Steubenville, he was the son of the late Gayle Riggs and the late Webb and Mary Stenger.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki; son, Chris (Becky Anderson) Riggs; daughter, Cheryl (Sean) Hinkle; grandchildren, Brandon (Kelsey and Kara Beatty) Riggs, Brian (Cheyenne Shalasky) Riggs, Alexis (Cody Baxter) Niswonger; sisters, Barb Cordier and Vickie Harris; and a brother, Kevin (Pat) Riggs.

Per his request there will be no funeral services held. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.