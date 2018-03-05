Glenna J. Rinehart, 87

Glenna Jean (Hane) Rinehart, 87, of Minerva, died March 2, 2018 in her home.

Born Jan. 3, 1931, in Canton, she was a daughter to Ralph and Hattie (Mincner) Hane. Glenna graduated from Minerva in 1949. In 1950, she married Carl Rinehart.

Being an avid sewer led her to work at Blanchard’s Fabric and Sewing for 15 years. Later she worked for Dr. Dan Thomas D.D.S. for 9 years. As an active member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church, she taught Sunday school, was an elder and moderator of the Women’s Association. After moving to Minerva in 1999 Glenna joined the Minerva First Christian Church where she taught the 4-square Sunday School Class and helped with the Home Dept. She was a 60-year member of the Farm Bureau 2L.

She is survived by two daughters, Gail Rinehart of Columbus and Anne Marie (Brian) McKarns of Minerva; son, Andrew (Annette) Rinehart of Minerva; special daughter, Laura Millsap of Pittsburgh, PA; sister, Betty Condello of North Canton; brother, Gary (Kay) Hane of California; five grandchildren, Lyle (Becky), Cassie, Jaclyn (Nicholas), Leanna (Stelios) and David; a great granddaughter, Sully; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl David Rinehart, who died in 2016; and sister, Shirley Elder.

Funeral services were held March in Minerva First Christian Church with Pastor Dale Roberts officiating. Burial was in Robertsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Minerva First Christian Church Home Dept. or Minerva Public Library. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.