Gordon G. Green, 63

Gordon Gene Green, 63, of Dade City, FL, was taken by the Angels way too soon Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Lakeland, FL. He was a father, grandfather, brother, friend, and husband.

Gordon was born in Canton, OH, and graduated from Carrollton High School. He was married to his wife Louella (Rumburg) for 43 years. Gordon worked in the family operated trucking business and loved golfing until a stroke set him back in 2002.

His wife will never forget that first couples skate or the day they said, “I do”. His children will never forget those Sunday afternoon car rides or him and their mom in the stands on Friday nights. His friends and loved ones will definitely never forget hearing those words “I’m fantastic” or “another day in paradise” no matter the situation.

He is survived by his wife, Louella Green (Rumburg); son, Brian Green and his wife, Jessie; daughters, Stacey Ferris and Leslie and her husband, Stephen Bissell; and five grandchildren, Bryson, Gracie, Jakson, Lacy and Brantley. He had eight siblings, Roy Jr. (Sonny), Terry, Jenny, Vic, Guy, Duke, Greg and Tod.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Roy L. Green and Jeannette Green (Lower); and his brother, Vic Green.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.