Gospel pair performing in Perrysville March 11

PERRYSVILLE – Dixie Hendricks and Christina Stark will present a gospel service March 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Perrysville United Methodist Church.

The pair has been friends and sisters in the Lord for over 20 years, singing to bring Glory to God. They will share the gospel in word and song, lifting up the name of Jesus and will pray for all to be drawn to Him.

Christina is a Christian recording artist and will have CDs available following the service. The public is invited to attend.

The church is located on SR 164 in Perrysville.