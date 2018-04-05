Gotschall named interim health commissioner

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

CARROLLTON -Dr. Wendy Gotschall was named interim health commissioner during a special meeting of the Board of Health March 29.

The board had agreed a week earlier to hire an interim health commissioner to work two to six hours per week at a rate of $25 per hour. The board agreed March 29 to increase the hours per week after the matter is discussed further with Gotschall.

“I am excited to be here. The first thing I will do is sit down with each employee,” said Gotschall. She continued to say that there are so many good people working at the health dept. “They know their jobs and how to do them well. I am sure things can be worked out and the department will be back on track soon.”

Gotschall holds a Doctorate in Nursing Practice (DNP) from Walsh University. She serves as adjunct faculty for Aultman College and Walsh University and is currently teaching Leadership and Health Promotion and Assessment classes this spring semester.

She is Senior Vice President at Aultman Hospital, has over 18 years of executive experience and is responsible for budgets totaling over $50 million in expenses per year.

She lives in Carrollton with her husband, Gregg, and children Jennifer and Andrew. She is also a member of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District board of education.

Dr. W. Scott Stine, acting president of the health board, said Gotschall is very community minded and has volunteered to step up and do this for her community.

The board accepted the resignation of longtime board member Dan Trbovich. Stine said it was regrettably acknowledged.

With the resignation of board member John Evans the previous week, only three members, Stine, Susan McMillen and Sean Speedy, who was appointed to a seat last month, remain.

The Advisory council of the township trustees will hold a special session April 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Senior Center to fill the seats.

The board also accepted the resignation of Hether Hawk, who resigned March 24 as fiscal officer and human resources officer.

Stine said Hawk did not have a probationary period and there were no requirements for an audit or an investigation of the work she did while employed at the health department.

Other discussion centered around the hiring of a part time billing clerk for the nursing division and the hiring of an administrative clerical specialist.

Gotschall will work with temporary admin person, Amy Campbell, to work out the details of both positions to determine what the department needs and whether it should be full or part time.

The next meeting of the board of health is scheduled for Wednesday, April 18, at 8:30 a.m. in the upper level of the health department building.