Government agencies moving toward transparency with OhioCheckbook.com

Two Carroll County government entities recently joined Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel’s program known as OhioCheckbook.com.

With the addition of the village of Carrollton and Loudon Twp. trustees, there are now three townships and three villages in the county displaying their checkbooks online for residents to view.

The program, launched in December 2014, sets a new national standard for transparency by placing spending (checkbooks) on a state website where residents can search for specific expenditures or review all checks written by the entity. By placing information online, which is readily available to taxpayers via their own computers or through computers in public libraries, taxpayers can hold public officials accountable.

Mandel believes the people of Ohio have the right to know how their tax money is being spent and we agree.

In April 2015, Mandel sent a letter to 18,062 local government and school officials representing 3,962 agencies in the state calling them to post spending information on line.

On Jan. 11, the number of government entities and schools posting spending online reached the 1,000 mark. In Carroll County, only the villages of Carrollton, Sherrodsville and Leesville and the townships of Loudon, Rose, Brown have heeded the request. Officials at Mandel’s office said the county, Carrollton Schools and the villages of Dellroy and Malvern have committed to join the program

We encourage the remaining government entities and schools in the county to join OhioCheckbook.com and become transparent with their finances.