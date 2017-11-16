Grand jury indicts drivers involved in vehicle accidents

CARROLLTON – Two men involved in separate traffic accidents – one of which involved a fatality – were indicted by a Carroll County grand jury Nov. 9.

Marshall W. McMillin, 28, of 9136 Kilgore Ridge Rd., Scio, was indicted on one count of vehicular manslaughter, a 2nd degree misdemeanor, in connection with the June 10 traffic death of Ashley Bethel, 22, of Scio.

Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney Steven D. Barnett said Bethel was a passenger in McMillan’s vehicle, which crashed on SR 9 north of Carrollton June 10, near Arbor Rd. Bethel, was ejected and later succumbed to her injuries.

“It is alleged that after passing another vehicle on a double yellow line, McMillan’s Chevy Suburban collided with the vehicle he was passing, which caused McMillin’s vehicle to roll over. Sheriff’s deputies determined that drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash, Barnett added.

William P. Patsouras, 40, of 13455 Harlon Ave., Lakewood, was indicted on three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, each 3rd degree felonies, and three counts of vehicular assault, each 4th degree felonies.

Barnett said Patsouras was involved in a head-on crash June 13 on SR 39, between Carrollton and Dellroy. Patsouras’s vehicle traveled left of center into oncoming traffic, striking a vehicle driven by Abigail Rainsberg, 18, of Dellroy, and occupied by two passengers a 15-year-old minor also of Dellroy and Kimberly Cross, 18, of Carrollton.

“All three passengers in the Rainsberg vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash. Further investigation by Sheriff‘s deputies revealed Patsouras was under the influence of marijuana and amphetamines at the time of the crash,” Barnett stated.

Other indictments included:

– EVAN J. ZWICK, 24, of 9241 Arrow Rd. NW, Minerva, one count of tampering with records, a 3rd degree felony; two counts of forgery and one count of identity fraud, each 5th degree felonies. It is alleged that Zwick used the identity of his twin brother Sept. 16 to obtain a state identification card from the Carrollton office of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Barnett said Zwick submitted two different applications that were necessary to obtain the ID card, both of which were forged and submitted to the BMV. The case was investigated by state investigators from the BMV.

– RYAN P. McCARTAN, 29, of 4113 Bonnie Dr., Malvern, Ohio, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a 5th degree felony, and RICHARD T. RUSSELL, 39, of 201 North Grant Blvd., Minerva, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a 5th degree felony, and one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a 1st degree misdemeanor. It is alleged that Russell was the driver of a motor vehicle stopped Nov. 4 by Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies in the Malvern area for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, deputies allegedly determined Russell to be operating the vehicle while under the influence and during a subsequent search of the vehicle, methamphetamine was allegedly found in the passenger compartment accessible to both Russell and McCartan.

– JAYME L. GRIMWOOD, 39, of 509 West Plain St., Minerva, two counts of assault, each 4th degree felonies; two counts of assault, each 5th degree felonies; one count of resisting arrest, a 2nd degree misdemeanor, and one count each of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, each 4th degree misdemeanors. It is alleged that Grimwood was escorted by security personnel from a court hearing in the Carroll County courthouse Oct. 17 with instructions not to return into the complex. Subsequently, Grimwood allegedly returned inside the courthouse and caused a disruption. As a deputy sheriff attempted to arrest her, Grimwood struggled and resisted and kicked the arresting officer. As she was being booked into jail, Grimwood, while still combative, allegedly kicked Sheriff Dale Williams and attempted to bite and kick two other corrections officers, resulting in minor injuries to them before she was successfully restrained.

– JOSHUA L. MORRIS, 33, of 204 West Plain St., Minerva, one count of theft of drugs, a 4th degree felony. It is alleged that on September 30, 2017, Morris allegedly stole prescription medications from an acquaintance Sept. 30.

– TRACI M. IRAHETA, 35, of 955 Panama Rd. SE, Carrollton, one count of tampering with records, a 3rd degree felony; one count of grand theft, a 4th degree felony, and two counts of falsification in a theft offense, each 4th degree felonies. It is alleged that between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2014, Iraheta failed to report income in obtaining food stamp benefits from the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services. As a result, an overpayment of benefits was paid to her that she was not entitled to.

– RYAN S. LEWIS, 34, of 14 North Arch St., Dellroy, one count of assault, a 4th degree felony; one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a 5th degree felony, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a 2nd degree misdemeanor. It is alleged that Lewis was arrested Nov. 2 by sheriff deputies on an outstanding warrant and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a syringe. Subsequent to his arrest, Lewis was hospitalized, and later returned to jail. On arrival back at the jail, Lewis became combative with a sheriff’s deputy during which he bit the deputy.

– DAVID C. EARICH, 31, of 406 Jefferson St., Salineville, one count of aggravated burglary, a 1st degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a 1st degree misdemeanor. Earich allegedly entered the Fox Township residence of a relative without consent Oct. 6 and assaulted a family member.

– DAVID B. REEGER, 32, of 157 5th St. NE, Carrollton, one count of possession of cocaine, a 5th degree felony. Reeger was allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine following a traffic stop July 11 by the Carrollton Police Department on Canton Rd. in the village of Carrollton.

– EDWARD L. BEADNELL, 26, and ANN M. McHENRY, 29, each of 3130 Jasmine Rd., Carrollton, each indicted on one count of drug paraphernalia offenses, 4th degree misdemeanors, while Beadnell was indicted on one additional count of aggravated possession of drugs, a 5th degree felony, and McHenry was indicted on one count of possession of LSD, a 5th degree felony. Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies found McHenry in possession of LSD and Beadnell in possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop Nov. 4 in the Malvern area. Also found during a search of the vehicle were drug paraphernalia items that included glass pipes, a set of scales, and a pair of tweezers.

– SHAWN C. STROCK, 42, of 315 North Canton St., Malvern, three counts of trafficking in drugs, each a 5th degree felony. It is alleged that during June 2017, Strock allegedly sold suboxone on three different occasions, investigated by Sheriff’s Deputies in the Minerva area.

– DAVID L. MENEGAY, 58, and MIRANDA L. TAYLOR, 33, each of 4131 Bonnie Dr. NW, Malvern, one count of trafficking in marihuana, a 5th degree felony, while Menegay was indicted on an additional count of trafficking in marihuana, a 4th degree felony. It is alleged that during April and May, 2017, Menegay sold marihuana on two occasions from his Malvern area residence. In one of those transactions, a juvenile was allegedly present. At a different incident in May 2017, Taylor is also alleged to have sold marihuana from the same Malvern residence as Menegay.

Arraignments are scheduled for this Thursday before Judge Dominick E. Olivito Jr., in the Carroll County Court of Common Pleas, beginning at 8:30 a.m.