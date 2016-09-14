Grand jury returns murder indictment in Minerva shooting

The 15 indictments returned Sept. 8 by the Carroll County grand jury included a murder indictment against a Minerva man while the remaining 14 included five for drugs, three DUI’s, two thefts, two domestic violence and one each of fraud and failure to appear.

KENNETH L. BLANCHARD, 68, of 612 N. Market St., Minerva, was indicted on one count of murder, an unclassified felony and a specification that Blanchard used a firearm to commit the offense.

According to Carroll County Prosecuting Atty. Donald R. Burns Jr., it is alleged Blanchard caused the death of his daughter’s former boyfriend Aug. 31 when Blanchard found him in the home of his daughter. The victim was identified as Michael Fairchild, 35, of 323 Valley St., Minerva, who was shot in the trailer (mobile home) he previously shared with Blanchard’s 35-year-old daughter Kenzi Blanchard.

The drug cases included:

– BROOKE L. CARPENTER, 22, of 1117 28th St. NE, Canton, indicted on one count of possession of Heroin, a 5th degree felony, and one count of driving under suspension, a 1st degree misdemeanor. It is alleged that Carpenter possessed heroin and was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license July 12.

– MARK A. HINER, 49, of 9500 Chalon Rd. SE, Scio, one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, one count of tampering with evidence, each 3rd degree felonies, one count of possession of Heroin, a 5th degree felony, one count of resisting arrest, a 2nd degree misdemeanor, one count of driving under suspension, a 1st degree misdemeanor, and one count of fictitious license plates, a 4th degree misdemeanor. It is alleged Hiner failed to stop Aug. 6 for law enforcement after receiving a visible and audible signal to do so. Upon his apprehension Hiner allegedly possessed heroin, tampered with evidence and was in violation of multiple traffic laws.

– MARIE D. KASER, 34, of 8207 Dew Drop Rd., Bowerston, one count of possession of Heroin, a 5th degree felony, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a 2nd degree misdemeanor. It is alleged that Kaser possessed heroin and syringes, when she was apprehended Aug. 18.

– CHRISTIAN B. PENNER, 24, of 8201 Chalon Rd., Scio, one count of illegal cultivation of Marihuana, a 5th degree felony. It is alleged that Penner grew marihuana in excess of two hundred grams Aug. 20.

– CHRISTOPHER S. PERRY, 28, of 3021 Daleford Ave. NE, Canton, one count of possession of Heroin, a 5th degree felony, and one count of drug paraphernalia offenses, a 4th degree misdemeanor. It is alleged that on Aug. 27, 2016, Perry was in possession of heroin, a metal spoon and a tourniquet.

Indicted for driving under the influence offenses were:

– CHARLES A. McALPIN, 33, of 1001 Aster Rd., Scio, two counts of carrying concealed Weapons, each 4th degree felonies, one count of using weapons while intoxicated, a 1st degree misdemeanor, and one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a 1st degree misdemeanor. It is alleged that on July 20 McAlpin was driving intoxicated and had weapons in his possession.

– RICHARD W. HUBBS, 45, of 3257 Arbor Rd. NE, Carrollton, one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer and one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, each a 3rd degree felony. It is alleged that on July 24, Hubbs, while driving intoxicated, failed to stop for law enforcement after receiving a visible and audible signal to do so.

– SEAN B. HAYS, 27, 8048 Sprucevale, Rogers, one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, one count of improper transporting a Firearm in a motor vehicle, each 5th degree felonies, and two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, each 1st degree misdemeanors. It is alleged that on Sept. 2 Hays was driving intoxicated while in possession of a firearm.

The two theft cases involved:

– JASON S. McCOY, 38, of 4176 Lunar Rd. NW, Carrollton, one count of theft by deception, a 4th degree felony. It is alleged that on Feb. 18, 2015, McCoy received payment from an elderly couple for home improvement services for which he never provided.

– ROBERT L. BROWN, 40, of 1023 Steubenville Rd. SE, Carrollton, one count of theft, a 5th degree felony. It is alleged that Brown stole blank checks Aug. 29 from a distant family member.

Indicted on domestic violence violations were:

– DYLAN J. SAUNDERS, 21, of 7606 Bunker Hill, Middleburg Heights, one count of felonious assault, a 2nd degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a 1st degree misdemeanor. It is alleged that on Aug. 21 Saunders caused serious physical harm to a woman with whom he was living.

– ROBERT E. BOURQUIN, 45, of 7101 Salineville Rd., Mechanicstown, one count of abduction, a 3rd degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a 4th degree felony. It is alleged that Bourquin forced his ex-girlfriend from her Canton apartment Aug. 28 and brought her to Carroll County where she escaped.

The fraud case involves WARREN E. KELM, 64, of 38 Shoshone Trail, Malvern, one count of worker’s compensation fraud, a 4th degree felony, and two counts of tampering with records, each a 3rd degree felony. It is alleged that between November 2015 and January 2016 Kelm failed to pay worker’s compensation premiums and attempted to avoid payment by submitting false documents to Worker’s Compensation.

Indicted for failure to appear, a 4th degree felony, is JAMES G. LOTERBAUGH, 33, of Washington St. NW, Minerva, one count of failure to appear, a 4th degree felony. It is alleged that Loterbaugh failed to appear May 19 in the Carroll County Common Pleas Court after being released on his own recognizance.

Prosecutor Burns also said that the Grand Jury inspected the Carroll County Jail and in a written report filed with the Clerk of Courts noted no violations of applicable state laws and regulations. Arraignment hearings were scheduled for Sept. 22 before Common Pleas Court Judge Dominick E. Olivito Jr.