Grant enables PLAY group to ‘hit the road’ with anti drug message

January 25, 2017

The efforts of a Carrollton High School drug and alcohol prevention program known as People Leading America’s Youth (PLAY) received a boost last week when the Carroll County Foundation awarded the group a $900 grant.

Foundation grant to PLAY RBG

Three PLAY members are shown above with Mach and Roudebush. Nate Allen is kneeling in front. Standing from left are: Camron Roma, Quinn Meredith, Mach and Roudebush. PLAY is available for presentations to groups and organizations. For information, contact Mach at Carrollton High School by calling 330-627-2134. (FPS/Carol McIntire)

The funds will be used to purchase a laptop computer and projector that will allow the group to become “mobile” and take its drug and alcohol free presentations to the community. The group received special training at the state level prior to organizing the group.

Dennis Roudebush, foundation member, presented the check to Belinda Mach, PLAY advisor, and three members.

