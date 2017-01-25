Grant enables PLAY group to ‘hit the road’ with anti drug message

The efforts of a Carrollton High School drug and alcohol prevention program known as People Leading America’s Youth (PLAY) received a boost last week when the Carroll County Foundation awarded the group a $900 grant.

The funds will be used to purchase a laptop computer and projector that will allow the group to become “mobile” and take its drug and alcohol free presentations to the community. The group received special training at the state level prior to organizing the group.

Dennis Roudebush, foundation member, presented the check to Belinda Mach, PLAY advisor, and three members.