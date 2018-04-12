Great Divide Ruritan flea market, craft show set; vendors sought

MECHANICSTOWN – The Great Divide Ruritan Club is sponsoring a flea market and craft show April 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mechanicstown Fireman’s Park.

Tables will be filled with a variety of items inside and out. Coffee and sweets will be available during the day. Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Menu will feature pulled pork, hot dog, coney and sloppy jo sandwiches, chili, nachos and cheese and an assortment of beverages.

Vendors are welcome. Tables are still available inside for $6 or bring your own and set up outside for $5.

Proceeds are used for the Easter Egg Hunt, Candidates Night, Christmas baskets, fire victims and various charitable organizations throughout the year. The club also donates to the Fox Twp. Fire Dept. and maintains the Ruritan Park.

For information, call 330-738-2805.