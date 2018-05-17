Gregg student earns top prize in state art contest

John Gregg Elementary fifth-grader Madison Summerville is gaining some recognition for her artistic skills after winning a state contest.

Summerville, the daughter of Matt and Chris Summerville of Richmond, was one of five students selected for the Ohio Department of Education’s “My Favorite Breakfast” artwork contest in March.

Students across the state were asked to design a poster commemorating National School Breakfast Week and the most important meal of the day and Summerville joined other winners selected from Woodland Elementary in the Lakota Local School District; Minford Middle School in Minford Local School District; General Johnnie Wilson Middle School in the Lorain City School District, and Fairfield Local Middle School in the Fairfield Local School District.

The contest was held through the ODE’s office for Child Nutrition and now Summerville’s design is being featured on the department’s website, newsletters and social media sites including Facebook and Twitter. She was also recognized during the Edison school board’s April 19 meeting, where she received a plaque for her efforts.

“In our library class, we had to draw a picture with the title ‘I Love School Breakfast.’ Mine was apples and I won,” she said. “I learned a week later that I won and I thought it was really cool,” Madison commented.

Summerville, who loves art, also shows her creative side through Destination Imagination and her team made it to the state finals this year.

Fatima Smuck, district administrative assistant and food service director, congratulated Summerville and said she believes it is the first time an Edison student earned such an honor.

“It was important to me that we recognized National School Breakfast Week and promoted that a healthy breakfast was a good start to your day,” said Smuck. “A good breakfast allows students to concentrate and focus during the school day.

The poster contest that the state offered was one way of having students start to think about the importance of eating breakfast and making healthy choices.”

She added that the district has a free breakfast program for all students and also praised Summerville for her achievement.