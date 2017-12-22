Grocery store sale approved – Sander brothers plan January opening

By Carol McIntire

Editor

A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge cleared the way for the sale of the assets of Briar Hill Foods, LLC (Thorne’s) Dec. 12.

Judge Russ Kendig from the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, signed an order Dec.12 approving the sale of substantially all the assets, free and clear of all liens, claims and interests, to Sander Brothers for $3.25 million. Assets include grocery stores in Carrollton, Cadiz, Alliance and Jefferson and the company offices in Salem, all in Ohio.

The sale order came following an emergency hearing Dec. 12 to hear objections to Judge Kendig’s memorandum, which stated for various reasons he would not approve the sale and intended to convert the case from Chapter 11 bankruptcy to Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Both Sander Brothers and Huntington National Bank, which filed foreclosure actions in Carroll, Harrison, Stark, Columbiana and Ashtabula counties prior to the bankruptcy filing by Briar Hill Foods, filed motions with the court to confirm the sale and objected to the conversion of the case to Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The Free Press spoke with Jake Sander earlier this month as he was working in the Carrollton store. Jake and his brother, Mark, own three grocery stores; one in North East, PA, one in Corry, PA, and one in Salamanca, NY.

At that time, he said once the judge issued the sale order, they plan to begin opening stores.

He said plans are to open the Jefferson store first, Carrollton store second and the Cadiz store third.

“The reason for that is in those three communities the store is the only full-service market in the town. In Alliance, there are other stores where people can shop,” he said.

At that time (Dec. 5), he said if the judge signed the order soon the goal is to open the Carrollton store mid-January.

“We know the store needs a lot of upgrades,” he said. “They will come over time. The goal is to get the store up and running for the community and to provide cash for the company. As the community supports the store, we will put the money back into the store in the form of upgrades.”

He said two pressing needs are the parking lot and roof. “The roof will take precedence over the parking lot,” he noted.

Sander’s Markets are full-service grocery stores that offer a deli, bakery and meat department along with groceries and produce.

“Our other stores are very similar in size and type as these stores,” said Sander, who has over 17 years of experience as a store owner and additional experience as a store manager. “We are a small, family company and are very community minded. We look forward to coming to Carrollton.”