Groundbreaking set May 18 for new Carrollton school

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

CARROLLTON – Carrollton Schools board of education members are making plans for a ground breaking ceremony to celebrate the beginning of construction for the new school building.

The event is set to take place May 18. State dignitaries have been invited along with local officials and business leaders.

Superintendent Dave Quattrochi said there will be a canned food drive for students to participate in to benefit the Akron Canton food bank. For every five cans of food brought in by each student, they will receive a ticket to be placed in a drawing in which 20 students, two from each grade, will be chosen to participate in the ground breaking ceremony.

The new facility will be located at the school property on SR 332, just south of the village of Carrollton, and will house grades 6 to 12.

Additional information will be released as plans are completed.

Treasurer Roxanne Mazur said she spoke to Carrollton Mayor William Stoneman and learned the annexation of the school property to the village will be effective May 1, 2017.

In other business the board:

– SIGNED limited two year contracts for Director of Special Services Tricia Green and Prinipal Matthew Nicholas. The salaries of the pair are both listed as $87,832.64 on a 224 day contract. Administration office officials said they do not know what the new salaries will be “becasue they are still negotiating as part of the contract.”

– ACCEPTED the resignations of teacher Keith Bergreen, cook Rose Reed and athletic director Mark Spears.

– ABOLISHED one teacher, a three-hour classroom aide and a classroom aide due to changes in attendance.

– AGREED to RIF (Reduction in Force) one teacher, Ryan Borland, and three-hour classroom aide Rae Fry.

– APPROVED non-renewed all current supplemental contracts for the 2016-2017 school year.

– AUTHORIZED student accident insurance through Guarantee Trust Life for the next school year.

– SIGNED a memorandum of u`nderstanding for College Credit Plus between Stark State College and Ohio Public and Private School Districts.

– ADOPTED a resolution for a calamity day alternative make up plan with either online lessons or blizzard bags.

– ARE planning a luncheon for volunteers to thank them and acknowledge their contribution to students, teachers, and the district.