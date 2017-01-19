H. Keith “Andy” Gump of East Springfield passed away Jan. 17, 2017, of natural causes at the age of 80.

Born Sept. 21, 1936, in Coburn, WV, he retired after 35 years as a welder for Weirton Steel where his coworkers knew him as “Andy.”

He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

In the 1960’s Keith was a founding member of the East Springfield Fire Department. He, along with nine other founding members, personally guaranteed the mortgage to build the original house and purchase the first fire truck. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Keith is survived by his wife Jean Ann Gump; children, Michael (Iris) Gump, Lisa Gump (Joseph) Bruzzese and Kevin (Faith) Gump; grandchildren, Doug (Jennifer) Gump, Anthony (Amanda) Gump, Kyle Gump, Greg DeMartin, Nicholas DeMartin, Conrad Gump and Baily Gump; five great grandchildren, (and another one on the way); brothers, Blaine Gump of Nevada and Blair Gump of Florida.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Smith and Marie Moyer.

Friends may call at the Dunlope-Shorac Funeral Home, 215 Fernwood Rd., Wintersville, Saturday from 3 – 5 p.m., where the Ohio Veterans Military Squad will accord military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Wounded Warriors by calling 877-832-6997.

Offer condolences@www.shorac.com.