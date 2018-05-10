Hard work pays off for Malvern girls track team

It was a good week for the Malvern girls track team as they picked up two big wins.

Last Tuesday, the Hornets placed first out of five schools with 105 points at Berlin Center.

South Range was second with 47, Waterloo third with 34, with Berlin Center and McDonald tying for fourth with 27 points each.

“This was a great showing by our girls today scoring over 100 points and winning the meet,” said Malvern Coach Jeremy Maher. “The girls put in a lot of great work and we were excited to compete against teams we haven’t seen all year.”

Placing first for the Hornets were Kelsi Hulit in the shot with a throw of 38’3.5”.

She was also a member of the winning 100-meter relay team of Jasmine Goldsworthy, Lauren Foster and Zoe Moser that finished with a time of 52.8.

Goldsworthy also won the 100 with a time of 17.12.

Moser also had wins in the 100 and 200-meter dashes with times of 12.52 and 27.9.

Paige Peshina recorded a first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:21.3. Lauren Foster in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:07.62.

Kendra Kuhn in the 100-meter dash with a time of 16.93 and the 100 hurdles with at time of 22.43.

Earning second place finishes were Laura Rodgers in the 1,600 with a time of 6:25.6. Hulit in the discus with a throw of 125’9”. Goldsworthy in the 300 hurdles with a time of 58.88.

The 1,600-meter relay team of Makayla Bowe, Kara Lawrence, Raine Coblentz and Peshina placed secondwith a time of 4:53.2.

Finishing third for the Hornets were Goldsworthy in the high jump with a jump of 4’10” and Ane Ruiz De Ocenda, 300, with a time of 1:01.6. She was also a member of the 800-meter relay team of Vanessa Stanbro, Rodgers, and Peshina that finished with a time of 2:09.18. The 3,200-meter relay team of Bowe, Hope Whaley, Kara Lawrence and Coblentz that ran a time of 11:43.9.

TUSKY VALLEY,

GARAWAY MEET

Last Wednesday, the Hornets took part in triangular with Tusky Valley and Garaway.

Malvern finished with 49 points, while Tusky Valley was first with 89 and Garaway third with 41.

Hulit recorded wins in the shot and discus with throws of 38’6” and 128’4”.

She was also a member of the winning 100-meter relay team of Goldsworthy, Foster and Moser with a time of 51.8.

Moser also had wins in the 100 with a time of 12.32 and 200 with a time of 26.3. Foster in the long jump with a jump of 15’11”.

Placing second were Goldsworthy in the high jump with a jump of 4’8”, the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.58 and the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.3; Moser in the long jump, 15’3.25”; and Rodgers in the 1,600 with a time of 6:24.8.

Earning third place finishes were Savanna Cramer in the 100 with time of 14.18, the 200-meter relay team of Vanessa Stanbro Rodgers, Peshina and Ocenda with a time of 2:07.03 and the 1600-meter relay team of Peshina, Bowe, Lawrence and Coblentz with a time of 4:50.85.

CLIPPER INVITATIONAL

Last Saturday, Malvern took part in the Columbiana Clipper Invitational where they placed third out of 10 teams.

Placing first for the Hornets were Hulit in the shot and discus with throws of 37’10” and 116’07”, Moser in the 100 with a time of 12.5, 200 with a time of 25.4 and the long jump with a leap of 16’5”.

Placing second were Hulit, Goldsworthy, Foster and Moser in the 100-meter relay with a time of 53:30 and Foster in the 400 with a time of 1:05.80.

Earning third place finishes were the 800-meter relay team of Bowe, Whaley, Lawrence and Coblentz with a time of 11:40.50.