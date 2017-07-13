Harlem Springs woman banned from filing law suits in court

A Harlem Springs woman, who has filed numerous law suits in Carroll County courts, has been banned from filing any additional ones.

In a three-page judgment entry filed July 3 in Carroll County Common Pleas Court, Judge Linton Lewis, sitting by assignment of the Ohio Supreme Court, found Ann Yeager of 3546 Steubenville Rd. SE, Amsterdam, to be a vexatious litigator and issued an order prohibiting Yeager from instituting legal proceedings, continuing any legal proceedings and making any application, other than the application for leave to proceed under the Ohio Revised Code in any legal proceedings instituted by the Plaintiff or other persons in the Court of Claim, Court of Common Pleas, Municipal Court or County Court.

The action came following a full evidentiary hearing scheduled for June 2 regarding an other civil action filed Sept. 13, 2016, by Yeager against Orrville and Elwanda Wise of 5285 Steubenville Rd. SE, Amsterdam, at which Yeager failed to appear.

After already dismissing the plaintiff’s complaint for failure to state a claim and on the pleadings, Judge Lewis proceeded the June 2 hearing on the counter-claim by the Wises. It was noted Yeager was appropriately served notice of the hearing and initially in the case filed some response pleadings.

In his journal entry, Judge Lewis found Yeager engaged in vexatious conduct as obviously the conduct in the past served merely to harass or maliciously injure another party to a civil action.

Judge Lewis also found Yeager has engaged in vexatious conduct as the conduct is not warranted under existing law and cannot be supported by a good faith argument for an extension, modification or reversal of existing law.

“The Plaintiff has habitually, persistently without reasonable grounds, engaged in vexatious conduct in a civil action or actions in the Carroll County Common Pleas or the Carroll County Municipal Court,” Judge Lewis wrote.

“The Court finds that Plaintiff, Ann Yeager, has a history of vexatious conduct within the Court,” he added.

Judge Lewis also ordered copies of the July 3 judgment entry be mailed to Yeager, Atty. Brad Hillyer and the Ohio Supreme Court.