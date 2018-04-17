Harry E. Stewart, Sr., 91, departed this life peacefully Sunday, April 15, 2018, answering the summons of the Lord to enter into eternal rest.

Born July 16, 1926, in Dunkard, PA, he was the son of the late Goldie Ethel Stewart-Reed and Harry Nester Reed.

Harry was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dunkard for 66 years. A U.S. Army veteran, he served during the European African Middle Eastern Campaign of World War II. He was a polisher and grinder at the Timken Roller Bearing Company in Canton, retiring after 37 years of dedication to the industry.

Harry was a family man with a gentle soul; touching many lives by his generous giving of friendship, love and time. He never knew a stranger and always helped anyone in need. Loving life, family, farming and tinkering in the garage with his vehicles were only a small portion of his passions. Best known for being an amazing husband, father, pap and great-grandpap; devoting his life to each one of us. His love for our family is immeasurable, blessing us with many precious memories. His smile could light up the room and the love in his eyes expressed the depth of love when he couldn’t speak. His faith, adventurous ways and sense of humor are the foundation of his legacy. Harry will be greatly missed. The loss we feel no one can prepare for; he has meant so much to so many of us and we thank God for him.

Harry is survived by his wife, Anne, with whom he recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary; three children, Mrs. Celia (Perry) Watkins of Minerva, Harry (Bess) Stewart, Jr. of Navarre, and Mrs. Donalyn (Joseph) McCaulley of Dellroy; two sisters, LouVernia Robinson and Pearlene Phillips, both of Morgantown, WV; one brother, Glenn Reed of Fairview, WV; six grandchildren, Gene Showalter of Navarre, Terry (Anna) Showalter of Alabama, Mrs. Raechel (Shane) Sickafoose of Canton, Joshua Stewart of Kentucky, Mrs. Chalynne (Dillon) Moore of Carrollton, and Treg McCaulley of Dellroy; 13 great-grandchildren, Katelyne, Karri, Catherine, Jacob, Shawn, Jessica, Terry, Jr., Blake, Michaela, Wiatt, Camryn, Hadley and Addison; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter; mother-in-law; father-in-law; sisters, Carlene and Inez; and brothers, Carl and Jim.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, April 23, at 12 noon in Christ Community Church in Dellroy with Rev. Robert Newell, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery near New Harrisburg, where the Carroll County combined units of the D.A.V., V.F.W. and American Legion will present military honors. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services in the church on Monday. Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. To leave a condolence message online, visit baxtergardner.com.