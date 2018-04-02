Harry G. Shotwell, 93, died Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Arbors of Minerva.

Born Jan. 12, 1925, in Carrollton, he was the son of Ross and Erma (Cogan) Shotwell.

He was raised in Carrollton and graduated from Carrollton High School in 1942. After high school Harry joined the United States Army at age 18, and served in World War II. During the war he served in a machine gun squad with the First Infantry Division and earned a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart, having been injured while fighting in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war ended, he served as an escort guard in the main cell block of the International Tribunal in Nuremberg, and was assigned as a personal guard to Hermann Göring, who was second in command of the Nazi Party after Adolph Hitler and commander of the German Air Force.

When he returned home he met and married Laberta Dallas of Salineville. He worked for 34 years in the mechanical and electrical department at Republic Steel in Canton, and retired as a crane inspector.

He had many hobbies, loved to grow flowers and for years had beautiful flowerbeds at their home in Minerva and was a very skilled woodworker. He was quite a writer and wrote many stories about his war experiences for his grandchildren. He was a member of Minerva First Christian Church, Minerva VFW Post #4120 and Minerva American Legion Post #357.

He was a devoted husband and for many years took care of his wife who had years of health problems.

Harry is survived by his daughter, Janet (Robert) Cyders of Ashland; daughter-in-law, Sharon Scuro Shotwell of Minerva; four grandchildren, Scott (Sarah) Cyders of Ashland, Bill (Melissa) Cyders of Carmel, IN, Timothy (Jessica) Cyders of Athens and Valerie (Kevin) Killoran of Plantation, FL; five great grandchildren, Graydon and Nora Cyders of Carmel, IN, Mark Cyders of Ashland and Katelyn and Sean Killoran of Plantation, FL.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, and their son, Gary Shotwell; two sisters, Dorothy Wilson-Adams and Velma Mullen; and six brothers, Chalmer, Thomas, Charles, John, Joseph and Raymond Shotwell.

Graveside services with full military honors will be Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at East Lawn Cemetery with Robert Cyders officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice or the Salvation Army Food Bank. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.