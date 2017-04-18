Harry Starr, 89, of Amsterdam, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville.

Born Nov. 10, 1927, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was a son of the late Charles M. and Margaret Corcoran Starr.

Harry was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean War, and was a retiree of Timken Roller Bearing after 46 years. He was a member of the former Amsterdam Moose and will was a life long Pittsburgh Pirates fan.

He is survived by his sister, Ruth Morgan of Amsterdam, and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold, Charles, John, and Ray; and two sisters, Mae Riley and Florence Schenk.

A private burial was held in Bergholz Cemetery and a formal memorial service will be later this year at the convenience of the family. Services were under the guidance of Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam.