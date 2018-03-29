Hawk abruptly resigns from health dept.

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

CARROLLTON – The Carroll County Board of Health accepted the resignation of another employee last week.

Hether Hawk resigned her position as fiscal officer and human resources officer March 23. from the Health Department, according to Health Board President Dr. Walter Scott Stine. Stine said he was contacted by Hawk’s attorney, who said she wanted to leave and wanted to know how to do that amicably without repercussions towards her.

“I have nothing in writing at this point, but we did agree that last Friday was her last day. She did not have to give a two weeks notice,” said Stine. No specific reason was given for her resignation.

“She simply did not want to be here anymore,” said Stine. “Others have resigned with no repercussions and if she wanted to leave, then she can do that,” according to Stine.

Hawk was hired in December as a part time administrative clerical specialist and appointed full time fiscal officer and human resource officer Feb. 22.

She was employed as a fiscal specialist in the Stark County Auditor’s office, where she worked for 12 years.

In her resume to the Carroll County Board of Health, Hawk included a long list of financial duties that she performed for the auditor’s office, including balancing bi-weekly pay for roughly 2,800 elected officials and county employees, handled more than 1,500 invoices per month, prepared and balanced monthly financial statements and submitted 1099’s at years end, among other financial duties.

In June of 2015, Hawk resigned her position following a settlement agreement with Stark County Auditor Alan Harold. Harold had agreements with three employees in the department who all took a taxpayer funded payout to resign before they faced disciplinary hearings. These employees received a total of $50,000 to leave their jobs at the request of Harold.

Hawk received $12,391 for her share of the $50,000. She resigned four days before her pre-disciplinary hearing.

Harold said Hawk’s personnel file included the notation that she had been a model employee in terms of her quality of work. He noted she was cited for creating conflict with “co-workers, supervisors, clients, customers, or visitors.” Harold said she was employed in the payables department and did data entry for the accounting ledger for fixed assets.

The health board met in executive session at the last two meetings to discuss compensation of an employee. Hawk felt she was due a raise due to the increased amount of work that came with her promotion.

The board took no action following the executive sessions.

Office Administrator Amy Campbell said she will handle payroll and signing checks to make sure things are handled efficiently until a replacement for Hawk is named.

Stine said a special meeting will be held in the near future to address hiring for the positions of health Commissioner, director of nursing, fiscal officer and human Resource officer.