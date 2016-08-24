Hazel Knox, 95, Carrollton

Hazel Mae Knox, 95, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2016.

Born July 4, 1921, in Carroll County, she was a daughter to George and Jessie (Toban) Wiggins. Hazel was a homemaker. She married Robert D. Knox, Sr. Sept. 15, 1940, in Greenup, WV. He passed away July 25, 1997.

She was a member of Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church. She loved to crochet, do cross word puzzles and attend yard sales.

She is survived by a son, Robert D. (Carol) Knox Jr., of Harlem Springs; three grandchildren, Oakie Lee (Teresa) George, Julia Lynn (Fred) Glasure and Sandra (Kirt) Stack; one-step grandson, Matt Simms; several great grandchildren; and many loving family members. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Linda Icenhour and Sandra Knox; one brother, Harold Wiggins; and two sisters, Dorothy Kovach and Doris Shipman.

Calling hours for Hazel will be Thursday, Aug. 25 in Harsh Memorial Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Eric Kluth officiating. Burial will be in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.