Health board advisory council to meet March 1

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

CARROLLTON – The annual meeting of the District Advisory Council of the Carroll County Health Department is scheduled March 1 at 6 p.m. in the upper level of the Senior Friendship Center.

The council’s membership consists of the president of county commissioners, the mayors of seven villages in the county and the president of board of trustees from each of the fourteen townships.

The Ohio Revised Code states the business of the annual meeting shall consist of the following: elect a chair and the secretary, make necessary appointments to the health board, receive and reconsider annual or special reports from the health board and make recommendations to the health board regarding matters that better the health and sanitation within the district.

The District Advisory Council appoints four members to the health board. The fifth member is appointed by the health commissioner. Terms are for five years. One member must be a physician.

Current members of the health board are Dr. Walter Scott Stine, president; Susan Haas, vice president; and Dan Trbovich, Susan McMillen and John Evans, members.

Haas’ term ended and her seat on the board is up for appointment at the March 1 meeting.

Anyone interested in volunteering to serve on the health board should contact one of their township trustees to express interest.