Health board back at full strength with appointment of two new members

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

CARROLLTON – Two new members were named to the Carroll County Health Board during a special meeting of the General Health District Advisory Council last week

Wendy Wiley was chosen to fill one year remaining on the term of John Evans. Evans resigned at last month’s meeting after refusing to serve as board president.

Wiley has an associate’s degree in nursing, a degree in accounting, is a licensed practical nurse, has 15 years experience and is continuing her education at Ohio University. She currently works at Aultman Hospital.

Tom White was selected to fill the remaining three years of Dan Trbovich’s term. Trbovich resigned at last month’s meeting as well. White has been a local business owner for 52 years, served as a county commissioner and said he would be willing to help if they needed him.

Current board member Sean Speedy thanked White and Wiley for stepping up and commended Karen Thompson and Bill Milner for putting their names out to be considered for the board seats as well.

“Quite a few people were asked and all said no. Thank you for stepping up,” said Speedy.

Dr. Wendy Gotschall, who is serving as interim health commissioner, stated the health department and health board need to come together to keep the health department local and not allow it to become regionalized.

“Amy Campbell is doing a phenomenal job and they have been working with the auditor on the budget,” said Gotschall. She has interviewed candidates for the open director of nursing position.

Dr. Walter Scott Stine, who is serving as interim board president, said he was saddened to have the meeting due to the resignations. Stine said with three new members on the board, he reconsidered his decision to step down as board president, and will serve in that capacity through the end of 2018.

“I look forward to getting new board members and getting the ship righted and retaining our local health department,” said Stine.

Speedy said he wants to keep things local, but feels the board should also look into what being part of a regionalized district would cost and what it would look like.

Thirteen members of the 22 members of the Advisory Council were present at the meeting. Those given a vote on this council are the president of each township trustee board, the mayor of each village in the county and one county commissioner. If the mayor was not able to attend, they had the option of sending a representative in their place, but none did.

East, Lee, and Orange townships did not send a representative. The villages of Carrollton, Leesville, Magnolia, Dellroy, Minerva and Sherrodsville did not send a representative.

The Health Board was scheduled to meet this Wednesday morning, April 18, at 8:30 a.m. at the health department, located on Moody Avenue.