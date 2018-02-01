Health commissioner says communication with commissioners, auditor over budget didn’t happen

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

County Health Commissioner Leann Cline informed board of health members during the Jan. 24 meeting $113,000 from the carryover funds can be used in the operating budget.

New employee Hether Hawk said she is learning how to do transfers and learning the paper work from the county auditors office.

While referencing the problems with providing the county auditor’s office and county commissioners the numbers they needed from the health department to complete the final budget for 2018 general fund, Hawk said, “It’s really hard to get a budget before the end of the year. It’s next to impossible.”

Board member Dan Trbovich asked if it was only a temporary budget, why all the big blow up about it?

“It is hard to have a hard budget. I did not talk to the auditor and I did not talk to the commissioners. My staff is no longer here. Maybe the fiscal officer talked to them. It was not me. Up to 4 p.m., I never talked to anyone. It is literally impossible to get line items in until Dec. 31,” stated Cline.

Commissioners said they and the auditor’s office had a difficult time getting Cline to submit her final numbers for the year. Deadlines were set and they came and went with no response from Cline, according to Commissioner Bob Wirkner.

Commissioners held a special meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 29 solely for the purpose of receiving numbers from the health department so they could finalize the budget for 2018. That time came and went with no information from the health department.

An email sent Dec. 29 at 9:25 a.m. from Deputy Auditor Stacy Taylor stated:

“Hi Leann,

The commissioners would like to approve the 2018 budget by 12 p.m. today. We need all documents for the 2018 budget turned in by 12 pm today or we will have to use the prior year appropriations.”

At 11:30 a.m. the same day, Commissioner Jeff Ohler sent an email to Cline stating:

“We cannot approve any of the county budget until this is rectified. Thank you for your immediate attention in getting this rectified.”

Ohler said he remembers calling on the telephone and speaking via conference that day to both fiscal officer Tomi Moore and Cline, although Cline stated at the January Board of Health meeting that she did not speak to anyone in either office that day.

The only response commissioners received from Cline on December 29 was that she needed a few more hours, then again she needed a few more hours.

Taylor received an email from Cline Jan. 3 at 11:57 a.m. saying she submitted a budget Dec. 1 and asked Taylor what was wrong with the budget she turned in.

Taylor responded shortly after that, saying the budget had to be approved through commissioners’ minutes. She noted the budget turned in Dec. 1 could not be used as it is illegal to have appropriations exceed the available budget.

Cline was also told at that time if the budget was not turned in by the deadline, the auditor’s office will not be able to pay any bills, payroll, or other expenses until her budget was received and approved.

The budget for the health department was turned in to commissioners and the auditor’s office Jan. 3.

Cline did not return several phone calls to The Free Press Standard in response to these issues.

In other matters, the health board discussed changes proposed to the policies and personnel issues.

The accumulation of vacation days was discussed at length. Employees were able to accumulate up to 240 hours in vacation time but that amount is being changed.

At issue was the date the employee was hired. It was unclear whether an employee’s vacation days are accrued from the first date they worked for Carroll County or if they came from another department or another county, if that time is continued from the start date of the other entity.

The matter was tabled until Hawk is able to provide a list of employees who will be affected by this change.

The board moved to go into executive session to discuss complaints against a public employee. Visitor Gordon Warner questioned if the employee was notified of the complaints and if they were to be given a chance to respond to these complaints.

Cline’s response was the executive session was for a former employee.

The media asked how they could have an executive session stating it was for a public employee when it was in fact for a former employee but was given no response. Visitors and the media were then moved to the lobby area.

They also met in executive session to discuss the promotion of a public employee. The third session was held to consider personnel matters and to discuss the employment of a public employee.

The board did not inform the public or the media when they went back into the session before they adjourned. The media became aware that the meeting was over when two members of the board were exiting the building.

When questioned, the board members said there was no action taken following any of the three sessions.