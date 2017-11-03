Health Dept. Open House draws large crowd

A steady flow of county residents, public officials and township trustees attended the Carroll County General Health District educational Open House held Nov. 2.

Staff members were on hand to describe the services and programs offered by the health department. Leann Cline, health commissioner, answered questions regarding the upcoming public health levy that is on the Nov. 7 election ballot. Amy Campbell, accreditation coordinator, presented the 2017 Carroll County Community Health Improvement Plan and provided information on public health accreditation.

For more information, contact the health department at 330-627-4866 or visit www.carroll-lhd.org.

The Carroll County General Health District is located at 301 Moody Ave. SW, Carrollton.