Heaven M. Crosby, 20

Heaven Marie Crosby, 20, of Apollo Road, Salineville, died Saturday evening, Nov. 25, 2017, from injuries sustained in an auto accident. She was born May 15, 1997, in Massillon.

She was a 2016 graduate of Malvern High School and in her third year of study at Akron University. Heaven was an employee of the Subway Restaurant in Carrollton and a member of First Christian Church in Malvern.

Heaven is survived by her mother and stepfather, Misty McClaskey and Jimmie White of Salineville; father and stepmother, Clarence and Jo Anne Crosby of Canton; two brothers, Bryson White of Carrollton and Brandon Ingram of Canton; one sister, Hilary White of Carrollton; maternal grandmother, Mary Jo McClaskey of Carrollton; great grandmother, Becky McClasky of Carrollton; numerous aunts and uncles including special aunt and uncle, Sharon and Ballard Jenkins.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Nov. 30 at noon in First Christian Church in Malvern with Pastor Ken Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time in the church.

Heaven’s services are under the care and guidance of the Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.