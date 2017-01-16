Helen (Gotschall) Myers, 91, of Scio, was called home to be with her Lord Sunday, Jan.15, 2017.

Born July 28, 1925, in Kilgore, she was a daughter to the late Joseph and Lula (Martin) Gotschall.

Helen graduated from Carrollton High School in 1942. She worked for the Scio Pottery for 41 years and after retiring from there, she worked for the COAD Foster Grandparent Program for 21 years.

She was active in the community, belonging to Scio American Legion Post 482 Auxiliary for 65 years and Scio United Methodist Church until 2008, when she transferred to the New Rumley United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Harrison County Sheriff Joseph Myers, and his wife, Sue, and a grandson, Evan Myers, all of Scio; and several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Her faith, love for others, laughter and humor will remain forever memories to family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Foster Myers whom she married June 29, 1946, and spent 63 loving years together until his passing Jan. 8, 2010; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Dr. G.E. and Donna Vorhies and Donald A. and Mary Ruth Ray.

Services will be held Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Rev. David Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to New Rumley United Methodist Church, c/o Sandy Knowles, 11877 William Penn Ave. NW, Hartville, OH 44632 or Scio VFD, PO Box 342, Scio, OH 43988.

www.kochfuneral.com

Koch, Scio 740-945-6161