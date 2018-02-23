Helen L. McDaniel, 85

Helen Louise McDaniel, 85 of Carrollton, died, Feb. 14, 2018.

Born April 3, 1932, in Grafton, WV, she was a daughter to Robert McKinley and Aretha Pearl (Cox) Slaton.

She married John Burl McDaniel Oct. 5, 1947. He died April 14, 1976.

Helen’s passion was her garden where she raised yellow mums. She loved all animals, especially her dog, Peepers.

She is survived by two daughters, Debra Lynne Evans of Canton and Christine (David) McLean of Carrollton; two sisters, Dorothy Smith of Grafton, WV, and Patty Tacy of Minerva; three brothers, Don Slaton of Grafton, WV, Jim (Doris) Slaton of Florida and Kenny (Marie) Slaton of Minerva.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Frances Finley, Katherine Sindam and Shirley Perkins.

At Helen’s request there will be no funeral service or calling hours.

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.