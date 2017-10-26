Helping increase Monarch butterfly population turns into school-wide activity

Those who attended the Carroll County Arts Garden Art Stroll Aug. 19 not only had the chance to visit seven unique gardens, but to witness the miracle of nature.

One of the stops on the tour was Carrollton Schools POWER Building on SR 332. Garnet Brown, building coordinator, had an aquarium filled with Monarch butterfly eggs and caterpillars. During the garden stroll, butterflies were hatching. Others were being released outside.

Brown gave The FPS an update on the fate of the Monarchs. Brown successfully raised and released 130 Monarchs that would have perished in the hayfield on her family’s farm when her father mowed hay. (Her father now knows what to watch for when in the field.)

She noted there are four stages of egg laying during the summer for the Monarch butterfly. The butterflies released during and after the garden stroll were from the last laying stage. They are the butterflies that migrate to Mexico and California.

Brown also gave monarch larva to five classroom teachers throughout the district so students could see first hand the different stages of Monarch metamorphosis.

“We also participated in research to be contributed to the University of Georgia’s Odum School of Ecology,” Brown explained. “This research was relatively simple. It involved testing individuals for parasitic spores before the butterflies were released.”

She is preparing all the test kits to be sent back where they will be examined and she will learn more about the health of the butterflies.

Brown’s next goal is to create a habitat for monarchs at the new school location by planting milkweed and other beneficial flowers.

“We will have a walk-in butterfly room so next season we will be able to care for more refugee Monarch larva,” Brown stated.

Raising and releasing Monarch butterflies came about when Brown realized the Monarch butterfly population was declining and wanted to help increase the population. Approximately four weeks prior to the garden stroll, she went through hayfields on her family farm and gathered milkweed. Adult Monarch butterflies lay eggs on milkweed plants because that is the only plant the caterpillar eats. The milkweed and eggs she gathered were placed in the aquarium to develop.