Herman “Bunk” Bentley, 77, passed away May 7, 2017, in his home in Carrollton surrounded by his loved ones after a long battle with cancer.

Born April 30, 1940, in Greenup County, KY, he was a son of Millard and Ella Keibler Bentley.

Herman retired from Ford Motor Company in Canton after 30 years. After retirement, he volunteered for Meals on Wheels, delivering meals to those in Carroll County and surrounding areas who otherwise would not have a nutritious meal every day.

He went on to work for Southern Explosives of Malvern for several years, and owned his own business with his son-in-law, Bob Beckley, known as B&B Sandblasting.

He is survived by five children, Randy Bentley of Canton, Kendall (Shirley) Bentley of Milton, FL, Tracey (Daniel) Bentley Myers of Carroll County, Herman “Keith” (Lisa) Bentley, Jr. of Canton and April Bentley Beckley of Carroll County; 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents; his beloved wife, Darlene Wolfe Bentley; two sons, Blake Bentley and Millard “Scott” Bentley; a brother, Charles “Sam” Bentley and a sister, Mrs. Donald “Helen” Bentley Miller.

Funeral services were held May 10 in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton.