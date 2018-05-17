High school graduation schedule

The Free Press Standard’s annual Graduation issue will be published next week – so don’t forget to pick up an extra copy!

Sandy Valley High School’s graduation exercises will be held this Sunday, May 20, at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

Other upcoming graduations are listed as follows:

– Carrollton High School – Friday, May 25, at 7 p.m. in the Bell-Herron Middle School gymnasium; baccalaureate service at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 24, in the Fine Arts room at CHS;

– Malvern High School – Sunday, May 27, at 2:15 p.m. in the high school gymnasium;

– Minerva High School Sunday, May 27 at 3 p.m. in the high school gymnasium;

– Conotton Valley High School – Sunday, May 27, at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium;

– Southern Local High School – Friday, May 25, at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium;

– Edison Local High School – Friday, May 25, at 7 at Franciscan University.