High school students invited to explore healthcare careers through Union Hospital program

Area high school students considering or wanting to learn more about careers in healthcare can participate in a free hands-on program hosted over the next few months at Union Hospital.

The first Union Hospital TECH Career Program will be held Jan. 20, from 8:45 a.m. to noon at the hospital, where students will learn about UH TECH, tour Union Hospital, receive hands-on experience in the Laboratory Department, and learn basic hands-only CPR and use of an AED (automated external defibrillator) device.

UH TECH stands for “Teens Exploring Careers in Healthcare” and has helped hundreds of high school students be inspired to pursue a career in healthcare. Each UH TECH Career Camp session takes students to departments of the hospital to learn from the professionals about their job, the technology they use, and the education needed to enter the field.

UH TECH Career Program is held once a month on Saturday mornings through April. The next event on Feb. 10 will include visits to the Department of Physical and Occupational Therapy, and the Cardiology and Vascular testing areas of the hospital.

A focus on Radiology and Surgery is planned March 10. Students will interact with professional staff and get the hands-on experiences in those departments.

The final Career Camp of the year will be on April 14 for students to learn about nursing, emergency medial air transport, and emergency medical services.

After the final Career Camp event, graduating seniors are invited to apply for a $1,000 UH TECH scholarship award, given annually to a student who plans to continue their education after high school in a healthcare related field.

For information or to register by phone call Holly Hillyer, Chairman of UH TECH, UH Community Relations Coordinator, at (330) 364-0884 or email hollyh@unionhospital.org. Students should register for each event they are interested in attending.

Information about the UH TECH Career Camps and registration can be found on the UH website: http://www.unionhospital.org/employment-opportunities/learn-about-careers-in-healthcare/.

Detailed information about UH TECH was also provided to area high school guidance offices. Career Camp information is also available on the UH TECH Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UHTECHcareerprogram.