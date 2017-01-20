Hilda L. Stoffer, 92

January 20, 2017   Deaths

Hilda L. Stoffer, 92, of Minerva, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in the Arbors at Minerva.

Born Oct. 11, 1924, in Salineville, she was a daughter to Edward and Mary (Rouse) Garren.

She retired from TRW in Minerva where she worked for 28 years. She was a member of the Stark County Model T Club.

She is survived by a daughter, Darlene Stoffer of Minerva; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ruth and Kenneth Choflet of New Jersey, Esther and Richard Novak of Cleveland and James Stoffer of Rolla, MO; and several loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Stoffer who died in 2005; sister, Hazel Hogue; and six brothers, Ralph, Albert, Clifford, Eugene, Carl and Howard Garren.

Funeral services will be Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be Sunday 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

 

 

