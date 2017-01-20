Hilda L. Stoffer, 92, of Minerva, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in the Arbors at Minerva.

Born Oct. 11, 1924, in Salineville, she was a daughter to Edward and Mary (Rouse) Garren.

She retired from TRW in Minerva where she worked for 28 years. She was a member of the Stark County Model T Club.

She is survived by a daughter, Darlene Stoffer of Minerva; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ruth and Kenneth Choflet of New Jersey, Esther and Richard Novak of Cleveland and James Stoffer of Rolla, MO; and several loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Stoffer who died in 2005; sister, Hazel Hogue; and six brothers, Ralph, Albert, Clifford, Eugene, Carl and Howard Garren.

Funeral services will be Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be Sunday 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.