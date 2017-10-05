Hill, Smith reign over Sandy Valley homecoming festivities

Sandy Valley High School’s 2017 homecoming will be held this Friday evening when the Cardinals host the Strasburg Tigers.

Alana Hill and Brad Smith, both seniors, have been selected as the 2017 fall homecoming queen and king.

Members of the court are Katherine Brown and Caleb Everetts, freshman attendant and her escort; Regan Finnicum and Benjamin Cappillo, sophomore attendant and escort; Ashlyn Humphrey and Carl Cordia, junior attendant and escort, and Courtney Snyder and Robert Schreffler, senior attendant and escort.

The queen and king and court will also be honored at a dance to be held Saturday evening at the Sandy Valley Wellness Center with the theme being Miami Nights.