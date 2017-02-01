Hilscher-Clark outfits Buckeye electrical students

Electrical Systems Technology students at Buckeye Career Center are better prepared for an arc flash situation, thanks to officials from Hilscher-Clark.

Troy Manion, safety director and Jerry Bennett, safety trainer, for the Canton-based company recently visited the school and conducted a safety presentation for students. They concluded the presentation by donating two Arc Flash suits with gloves to BCC.

School officials explained that if an electrician is required to work with energized equipment, they are at high risk of electrical shock and exposure to dangerous electrical explosions known as arc flash. While high school students do not work on energized equipment, they are now more familiar with the need to use appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). With the new suits, the students will be able to simulate installations that mandate such high level protection.