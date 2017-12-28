Historic barn to come down – piece by piece

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

The old barn on Carrollton’s Exempted Village School District property on SR 332 will soon be just a memory.

The barn built in the 1870’s will be dismantled piece by piece and removed by ECO Deconstruction of Robertsville about the second week of January. The project is expected to be completed in 10 to 14 days.

The barn was sold at public auction Nov. 18 by Newell Realty and Auctions. Twenty-five bidders showed up that day, but only one bid – ECO Deconstruction at $2,000.

ECO Deconstruction Owner Jeff Albert told Director of Programs Ed Robinson every piece from the old barn will be re-purposed, redesigned, and given new life. Much of the old barn wood he purchases is used for flooring.

“It looks really good. It is in really good condition from what I can see. We will start at the top and work our way down. People really like to use the hand hewn timbers when building homes. And the stones have a good value too,” Albert said.

The barn was built by the prominent and wealthy family of David O. Rutan. A beautiful Victorian home, built by Rutan for his family, still remains on the farm too and is used as administration offices by the Carrollton school district.

The timber and beams for the barn and the house were all cut from heavy forests on the property in the 1870’s. Bricks for the house were also made on the property.

The original 50 acres purchased by Rutan, born in 1843, was on the lower side of SR 332 and held an old log cabin as well as outbuildings. An architect was hired to design the house and barn.

Rutan was a large producer of wool and owned other businesses such as the Free Press Standard at one time.

The family also enjoyed time spent at their Florida home. Rutan also served as a state representative for Carroll County in 1897.

The school purchased the 157-acre Rutan farm in 1989 for $220,000 with hopes of building a new school campus there one day.

Construction of a grades 6-12 building is underway at the site. Plans called for a new field house to be built at the end of the football field below the new building. Technical issues regarding the electrical and water lines for the new buildings changed that. School Superintendent Dr. Dave Quattrochi said the only place suitabale place for the new field house is where the old barn stands.

The school board originally planned to incorporate the old barn into a museum and have it used by students or for special events.

The barn was used for storage. Maintenance employees removed all the equipment such as mowers, trimmers, and other items used for the grounds from the building. School maintenance employee Jeff Kirkpatrick said they checked everywhere and would not have been surprised to find some old farm tools or something tucked away but said the only surprise they found was an old sign from Bell-Herron Middle School.

“The sign is in great shape,” said Robinson. “We would like to incorporate it into the design of the new school building, if possible.”