CARROLLTON – The holiday season kicks off in Carrollton this weekend with a variety of events.

Santa Claus is scheduled to make his first official visit to the village during the annual Christmas parade Nov. 25, sponsored by the Rotary Club.

Lineup begins at noon on Third St. NE (high school street). The parade steps off at 1 p.m. Those planning to enter the parade should enter Third St. off Park Ave. and follow the instructions of Rotary Club members.

Tom Mesler, a longtime member of the Carrollton Village Fire Dept. and current chief, will serve as grand marshal. The parade will make its way along N. Lisbon St. south to Public Square, travel around the Square and up W. Main St. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with children in the gazebo following the parade.

The McCook House Museum is decorated in its holiday best for the annual candlelight tour and festival of trees Nov. 24. The self-guided candlelight tour begins at 6:30 p.m. The McCook House will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hours are listed on page A-10.

The Carroll County Volunteer Fire Dept. is hosting a pancake breakfast Nov. 25 from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the firehouse on N. Lisbon St. The meal includes pancakes, French toast, sausage, eggs and a beverage. Cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children 4-12 years. Carryout will be available.

The Salvation Army begins its annual Kettle Campaign Nov. 24. Bell ringers will be present at Tractor Supply, Dollar General Market and Ponderosa, all located on Canton Rd.