Honoring librarian will send books to students in need

Augusta elementary students and staff are once again showing they have big hearts.

The students are participating in a Change Challenge in memory of the former school librarian, Melonie Garrett, who passed away this past summer.

The change collected will go into a fund known as Books in Honor of Mrs. Garrett and used to purchase books for hurricane victims in Texas and Florida.

Augusta second grade teacher Rochelle Jenkins kicked off the challenge with an assembly to honor Garrett and discuss the devastation hurricanes can cause.

As of Sept. 22, students and staff collected $1,528.83.

Augusta may be a small school, but we are mighty!” said Jenkins.