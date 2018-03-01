Hornet girls win sectional title

The Malvern Lady Hornets defeated visiting River 42-33 to win the Division IV sectional title on their home court last Saturday.

Kelsi Hulit led the way for the winners with 16 points. JazmariahMoore was close behind with 15.

River jumped out to an 11-8 lead after the first quarter but the Hornets outscored the Lady Pilots 12-5 in the second quarter to take a 20-16 lead at the break. Malvern led 28-22 after the third quarter.

The Hornets advanced to the championship game with a 54-46 in over Frontier last Thursday.

Three Hornets reached double figures. Hulit scored 20 points, Moore added 12 and Jasmine Goldsworthy chipped in 12 points.

Malvern led 21-12 after the opening quarter, 34-20 at halftime and 45-26 going into the final frame.

Kylie Daugherty poured in a game-high 28 points for Frontier.

Malvern was scheduled to play Bridgeport Wednesday night in the district semifinal game at Steubenville.