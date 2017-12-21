Hornets dominate Rockets, win 77-37

By Carol McIntire

Editor

If you took the points off the board Malvern girls basketball standout player Kelci Hulit scored in a game Saturday against the Conotton Valley Lady Rockets, the Rockets would have won the game. When you add Hulit’s 33 points to the 34 points her teammates scored, the Lady Hornets won by a convincing 77-37 score.

The Rockets had no answer for the Malvern senior, who scored every point for her team in the opening period.

The young Rockets, who started one senior and four sophomores, matched the Hornets in the opening period, trailing by just one point, 15-14 at the end of the quarter. Malvern pulled away in the second period, outscoring the Rockets 21-6 and took a 36-20 lead into halftime. They added 23 points in the third quarter and 18 in the final frame while the Lady Rockets mustered only 17 points in the final two periods.

Hulit connected on 11 of 22 attempts from the field, including three three-point shots. She sank eight of 11 free throws and grabbed 18 rebounds.

Jaz Marie Moore sank seven of 17 shots and was five-of-five from the foul line for 19 points. Jasmine Goldworthy chipped in seven points, Peyton Smith added six, Sarah Minor, 4; and Gabby Lawrence, Kendall Sarbach and Mackenzie Heidit, two each.

Sydney Lyon and Kelci Manbeck shared scoring honors for the Rockets with 11 points apiece. Emily Siedel added six, Micah Busby, five; and Gabby Rice, four.

Malvern connected on three of seven shots from three-point range for 43 percent, compared to three of 11 for 27 percent for Conotton Valley.

The Hornets shot 40 percent from the field (28-70) and 75 percent from the free throw line (18-24).

Conotton Valley shot 23 percent from the field (13-57) and 75 percent from the foul line (8-12)

Malvern held a 65-25 edge in rebounds and committed 20 turnovers compared to 24 for Conotton Valley.

“Kelsi played a great game, and was unstoppable on the glass,” said Hornet Coach Jason Powers “Jazmariah also had an outstanding day with 19 points, shooting over 40% from the floor and 100% from the line. Goldsworthy’s length paid off on the small court, with 8 steals. I was very happy with our bench today, especially Kendall on the boards. She was second in rebounding with 7. Sarah also came off the bench and contributed with 4 points and 5 boards.”

He called the game a “good team win” as eight girls scored and nine grabbed rebounds.

With the win, Malvern improved to 4-2 on the season.

Malvern won the reserve game 58-16.