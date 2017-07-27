Horsemen competing at state fair this week

Three Carroll County youth are participating in junior fair horse competition at the Ohio State Fair this week.

Spencer Varney, 17, son of Steve and Trese Varney of Carrollton, is competing in barrel racing and stake bending. He is a member of Freedom Riders 4-H Club.

Kati Roberts, 15, daughter of Tiffany and Kurtis Roberts of Kensington, is competing in barrel racing, stake bending and pole bending. She is a member of Freedom Riders 4-H Club.

Macey Stevens, 15, daughter of Angie and Tim Stevens of Salineville, is competing in western horsemanship and ranch pleasure. She is a member of Freedom Riders 4-H Club.