Hospice hosting musical collaboration in Malvern

MALVERN – Community Hospice is presenting its first “Hospice Hallelujah” musical event Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. in the First Christian Church of Malvern.

The event is an opportunity to gather the community and share the warmth of friendship through the appreciation of music. Guests will hear a selection of area choirs, ensembles and praise bands. The grand finale will feature all participants gathered as a mass choir to sing under direction of guest conductor Mindy Domer.

She is a graduate of Carrollton High School and Mt. Union College, where she graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Music Education as a voice major and piano minor. She has taught in the Carrollton Schools district for 19 years.

Light refreshments will follow the performances and a free will offering collected.

For more information, contact Mona Sayre, Community Hospice fundraising and events coordinator, at 330-343-7605.

First Christian Church is located at 4046 Coral Rd. NW, Malvern.