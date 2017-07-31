Howard W. Spahr, 72, of Carrollton, died Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Truman House of Community Hospice in New Philadelphia.

Born Dec. 10, 1944, in Carrollton, he was the son of the late Jesse and Helen Pyles Spahr.

He was a member of Church of Christ Christian Disciples in Carrollton.

He is survived by his wife, the former Donna Ray, whom he married July 8, 1967; three sons, Michael (Traci) Spahr and Shawn (Traci) Spahr, both of Carrollton, and Daryl (Stephanie) Spahr of Canton; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four brothers, Robert of Minerva, Richard of Sebring, Paul of Colorado, and Gary of Amsterdam; and a sister, Linda Boley of Carrollton.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. in Church of Christ, Moody Ave., Carrollton, with Pastor Mark Statler and Pastor Ken Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton and one hour prior to the service in the church.