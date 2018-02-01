Hulit to lead Brown Local board

Tami Hulit and Chad Browning were re-elected president and vice president, respectively, of the Brown Local Board of Education during a Jan. 4 organizational meeting. Other members are Tara Bowe, who was appointed Student Achievement Liaison; Ron Ruegg, who was appointed Legislative Liaison, and Dechelle Thompson.

Regular meetings for 2018 were set for the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

During the regular meeting, the board voted to place a renewal tax levy request on the May ballot to renew a $523,000 emergency levy for a 10-year period beginning with collection in 2019.

In other business, the board:

– APPROVED a Certificate of Project Completion and authorized the treasurer to close the Project Construction fund for the new school and dispose of the remaining funds amounting to $740,721.58;

-ACCEPTED the resignation of Michael Kane as a teacher;

-APPROVED a tuition reimbursement for Scott Bowling;

– APPROVED membership for 2018 with Ohio School Boards Association for $2,987, Ohio Education Policy Institute for $500 and Ohio School Boards Association Legal Assistance Fund for $250;

During public participation, members heard a concern from Cathy Myers about the Matrix Performing Arts group using the school on weekends and Michael Kane thanking the board for the opportunity to be a coach.