Hulit sets new Malvern field goal record as Hornets roll to win

Malvern senior Kelsi Hulit set a new school record in field goals made in a game with 17 to help the Lady Hornets to a 67-40 win over the Conotton Valley Lady Rockets last Saturday.

Hulit finished with a game-high 36 points, which is second all time in Malvern girls scoring in a game. Jazmariah Moore added 11 points.

The Hornets led 14-5 after the opening frame, 35-20 at halftime and 56-27 going into the final quarter of play.

Sydney Lyon led the Rockets with 24 points.

Earlier in the week, the Hornets rolled over the Strasburg Tigers 52-32.

Hulit and Moore led the way for the Hornets with 20 points each. Hulit also had eight rebounds for the Hornets who improved to 11-4 for the year and 6-2 in the Inter-Valley Conference.