Hunters enjoy successful week in the field

Deer hunters in Carroll County were more successful in the field last week than they were in 2016.

Hunters checked in 1,733 deer during the weeklong gun season, which ended Dec. 3, up 239 from 1,494 the previous year. That number included 575 checked opening day, Nov. 27.

Across the state, hunters checked in 72,814 white-tailed deer, an increase from the 66,758 checked in during 2016. Statewide, 22,000 deer were checked in opening day.

In Columbiana, Stark and Tuscarawas counties, the number of deer killed increased, but in Harrison and Jefferson the number decreased.

In Columbiana County, the number increased from 1,307 to 1,338; Tuscarawas County increased from 2,045 to 2,335 and Stark County increased from 798 to 881.

In Harrison county, the deer harvest dropped slightly from 1,573 to 1,530; Jefferson fell from 1,138 to 832.

During the two-day youth gun season Nov. 18 and 19, Carroll County hunters checked in 135 deer, which was an increase of eight over the 2016 total.

Sheriff Dale Williams said hunters enjoyed a safe week in the field.

“We didn’t have any accidental shootings and no reports of major injuries,” he said.

Two days of deer-gun season remain: Dec. 16 and 17. Muzzleloader season is Jan. 6-9 and archery season continues through Feb. 4.