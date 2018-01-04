Husted’s shot lifts Warriors to OT win at Wooster

By Carol McIntire

Editor

WOOSTER – Cailee Husted had a chance to win the game for the Lady Warrior basketball team last Wednesday at Wooster on the final shot, but when it missed the mark, the game went into overtime.

Carrollton Coach Craig Rogers said his senior guard wasn’t going to let it happen in overtime.

“She had that look in her eye,” Rodgers said.

Husted got the opportunity in the final seconds of the overtime period and this time the ball banked off the backboard and through the net, giving the Warriors a 49-47 OT win over the Wooster Generals.

Senior center Jaci Pridemore set the stage for the overtime period when she sank two free throws to tie the game at 40-40 in the final minute of regulation. After Wooster missed a shot, Carrollton held the ball to set up Husted’s shot.

Husted was limited in playing time, coming back from an injury, and scored only five points, including one from three-point range.

“Cailee played sparingly,” said Rodgers. “She’s not back to full go but getting there.”

Carrollton got a quick start from the offense and jumped out to a 15-5 lead after the first period and stretched it to 23-5 in the second quarter. Wooster scored the next 10 points to cut the deficit to 23-15 at halftime.

The Warriors were outscored 17-6 in the third period, which allowed Wooster to take a 32-29 lead into the final period.

“We kept our composure down the stretch,” said Rodgers. “We played under control and got big stops when we needed to. It was a great team win for us. Wooster is a very good team and we knew we had to slow them down in transition. We did that early in the game. They kind of got away from us in the third quarter and got themselves back in the game, but was happy with how we handled ourselves.

Senior Angela Starre led the Warriors with 15 points, including two three-point shots. Pridemore had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Mikayla Poole added nine points, including a three-pointer, and Maycie Rogers chipped in four points for the winners.

Ny’Eemah Brown was the only General to reach double figures. She scored 10 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

With the win, Carrollton improved to 7-3 on the season. It was the second loss of the season for Wooster, against eight wins.

The Warriors return to Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) next week (Jan. 3) when they travel to Canton South for their first meeting of the season with the Wildcats. Action begins at 6:30 p.m. The Warriors host Salem Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m.