HVAC-R class receives furnace, A/C unit for lab instruction

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Buckeye Career Center (BCC) accepted the donation of two heating and cooling units from Refrigeration Sales Corp. to benefit BCC’s Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration lab. The furnace retails for $4,000, including installation, and the air conditioning unit retails for $3,500, including installation. Jim Price and Diane Clark with Refrigeration Sales visited the school Dec.15 to demonstrate how to operate and maintain the units.

“Refrigeration Sales values the continuing education of young students and we are so grateful they let us donate. The students were working on the furnace today, learning some combustion analysis and heat exchanger tips and things they will be utilizing in the field,” said Clark.

The donation also included a Wi-Fi enabled thermostat. Matt McGraw, HVAC-R instructor, is thrilled to receive support from a business he dealt with prior to becoming the HVAC-R instructor at BCC this year.

“I’m extremely grateful. It gives them (students) the ability to work on something new. The things that were in here were older and outdated. For them to see things that are up and coming in the industry, things that they’re going to go out and see when they get jobs, it’s extremely beneficial,” said McGraw.

Simpson Heating and Cooling also participated in the joint training event.