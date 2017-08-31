Illegal Mexican sentenced to prison for causing accident that critically injured family of three

A 23-year-old Mexico native who caused a serious traffic accident last March on SR43, that critically injured three individuals, has been sentence to prison.

At a change of plea and sentencing hearing Aug. 24, Carlos Alberto Ventura Hernandez of Conroe, TX, was sentenced by Carroll County Common Pleas Court Judge Dominick E. Olivito Jr. to an aggregate term of 60 months in prison.

Ventura Hernandez was indicted May 3 on six counts of aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident, withdrew a former not guilty plea to the indictment, and entered guilty pleas to an amended indictment reducing the six counts to three counts of vehicular assault, each 3rd degree felonies, and the 5th degree felony of failure to stop after an accident.

The sentence included 48-month prison terms on the aggravated vehicular assault convictions to run concurrently and a 12-month prison term on the failure to stop after an accident.

An order also was issued by Judge Olivito for the Sheriff’s dept. to release the defendant’s personal property from his vehicle currently in the custody of the state to the defendant’s wife or attorney.

Ventura Hernandez was arrested by Carroll County sheriff’s deputies after he fled following a two-vehicle traffic crash March 26 at 5178 Canton Rd. (near Prism Fireworks) in Brown Twp.

Ventura Hernandez reportedly was southbound on SR 43 and failed to slow or stop when another southbound vehicle driven by Joanne A. Brady had slowed/stopped to turn into the driveway at her residence. The Ventura Hernandez vehicle struck the rear of Brady’s car and the driver fled. He was later apprehended by sheriff’s deputies on Arrow Rd.

The impact left the driver and Ralph E. Brady, 59, who was a passenger in the front seat and Gregory A. Brady, 36, a rear seat passenger, all trapped in the vehicle. Gregory was trapped between the rear of the vehicle, the floorboard and the front passenger seat.

Members of the Carrollton and Great Trail Fire Departments extracted the rear seat passenger and transported him to Mercy Medical Hospital while Joanne was taken to Aultman Hospital. Ralph Brady, the front seat passenger, was also transported to a Canton hospital.

It later was learned by sheriff’s deputies that Ventura Hernandez did not have a driver’s license and never obtained one when he came into the United States illegally.

Sheriff Dale R. Williams said the 2012 Dodge Challenger Ventura Hernandez was driving had Texas license plates registered in his name, but no address.

A written statement on behalf of the family was read at the hearing by a relative not involved in the crash.