International Overdose Awareness Day event planned Aug. 31

CARROLLTON – The general public is invited to join Holly’s Song of Hope and The Bluffs (formally Atwood Lodge) for an International Overdose Awareness Day event Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Public Square in Carrollton.

“The event will honor those lost to the disease of addiction and those who work to save them,” said Tonda DaRe, Holly’s Song of Hope executive director. “We will have ‘Thank You’ banners available for the public to sign for our first responders.”

The banners will be presented to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton Police Department and EMT Ambulance Carrollton Sept. 1 with a lunch to show appreciation for services they provide to the community.

Naloxone (Narcan) will be provided at the event thanks to the Tuscarawas County Health Department.

Kinship Care of Carroll County will be on hand to support families raising children of those lost to or battling addiction. Kinship Care refers to a temporary or permanent arrangement in which a relative or any non-relative adult who has a long-standing relationship or bond with the child and/or family, has taken over the full-time, substitute care of a child whose parents are unable or unwilling to do so.

“We’ll also have a hashtag booth for selfies to show support and spread awareness through social media,” stated Krista Sweet, The Bluffs market director. “Candles will be provided by The Bluffs to light in honor of those we’ve lost.”

The following guest speakers will address the village of Carrollton at 7 p.m.: Dr. Richard Foster, CEO of The Bluffs, Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams and DaRe.

The event will also feature speakers revived by Naloxone (Narcan) and other members of the recovery community.

For more information, visit www.hollyssongofhope.org or contact DaRe at hollyssong ofhope@gmail.com.